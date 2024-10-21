Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Where there’s smoke: the rising death toll from climate-charged fire in the landscape

By Fay Johnston, Professor, Menzies Institute for Medical Research, University of Tasmania
New international research reveals climate change increased the proportion of wildfire smoke-related human deaths tenfold between the 1960s and 2010s. Here’s what that means for Australia.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
