Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Texas Targets Doctor Over Gender-Affirming Care Ban

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Texas State Rep. Christian Manuel joins LGBTQ+ activists to protest Senate Bill 14, which bans gender-affirming medical care for transgender youth, at the Texas State Capitol, in Austin, May 12, 2023. © 2023 Mikala Compton/Austin American-Statesman via AP Photo The US state of Texas has filed a lawsuit against a Dallas-based doctor, accusing her of violating the state’s ban on gender-affirming care for transgender youth. This case, among the first of its kind, underscores the severity of draconian restrictions on best practice medical care for transgender…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
