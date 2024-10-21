Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Australia Jailing Children as Young as 10

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A young person holding onto a chain link fence. © 2024 Suriyawut Suriya/Getty Images Last week, Australia’s new government in Northern Territory passed legislation lowering the age of criminal responsibility from 12 to 10 years. This allows the territory to incarcerate 10-year-olds, a serious regression of children’s rights. The chair of the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child responded that this action contravenes Australia's obligations under the child rights convention.The new law undoes progress made by the former government, which raised…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
