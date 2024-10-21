Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

U.S. national debt is its Achilles’ heel, but China sees it as an opportunity

By Zakaria Sorgho, Senior fellow at FERDI & ACET-Africa, and Research associate at CREATE, Université Laval
China is gradually establishing itself as a major player in what has recently been called the Global South, previously known as the Non-Aligned Movement. Over the last few decades, China has become the world’s biggest creditor of developing countries. That has prompted many to fear that it will subjugate partners through the “debt…The Conversation


