Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

More kids than ever need special education, but burnout has caused a teacher shortage

By Kimber Wilkerson, Professor of Special Education, University of Wisconsin-Madison
A growing number of students in public schools – right now, about 15% of them – are eligible for special education services. These services include specially designed instruction for students with autism, learning or physical disabilities, or traumatic brain injuries. But going into the current school year, more than half of U.S. public schools anticipate being short-staffed in special…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why should India’s human rights record matter in its bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council?
~ Could fungi actually cause a zombie apocalypse?
~ Wild animals can experience trauma and adversity too − as ecologists, we came up with an index to track how it affects them
~ Tracking vampire worms with machine learning − using AI to diagnose schistosomiasis before the parasites causing it hatch in your blood
~ ‘Childless cat ladies’ have long contributed to the welfare of American children − and the nation
~ Tim Walz’s candidacy for vice president underscores the political power of teachers
~ Presidential election could help decide fate of the 70,000 Afghans living temporarily in the US
~ Aurora and Springfield aren’t the first cities to become flash points in US immigration debate − here’s what happened in other places used as political soapboxes
~ Election officials are hard at work to deliver fair, secure and accurate elections – despite a constant flow of attacks
~ Poverty in Lagos isn’t just about money – here’s why
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2024 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS