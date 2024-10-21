Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Toothbrushes and showerheads covered in viruses ‘unlike anything we’ve seen before’ – new study

By Primrose Freestone, Senior Lecturer in Clinical Microbiology, University of Leicester
Toothbrushes and showerheads in American homes are teeming with viruses known as bacteriophages (bacteria eaters), a new study has found. Many of these “phages” – as they’re known for short – have never been identified before.

The researchers, from Northwestern University in Illinois, swabbed 92 showerheads and 36 toothbrushes. They described what…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why should India’s human rights record matter in its bid for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council?
~ Could fungi actually cause a zombie apocalypse?
~ Wild animals can experience trauma and adversity too − as ecologists, we came up with an index to track how it affects them
~ More kids than ever need special education, but burnout has caused a teacher shortage
~ Tracking vampire worms with machine learning − using AI to diagnose schistosomiasis before the parasites causing it hatch in your blood
~ ‘Childless cat ladies’ have long contributed to the welfare of American children − and the nation
~ Tim Walz’s candidacy for vice president underscores the political power of teachers
~ Presidential election could help decide fate of the 70,000 Afghans living temporarily in the US
~ Aurora and Springfield aren’t the first cities to become flash points in US immigration debate − here’s what happened in other places used as political soapboxes
~ Election officials are hard at work to deliver fair, secure and accurate elections – despite a constant flow of attacks
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter