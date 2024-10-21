Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What does class mean today in Britain? Podcast

By Laura Hood, Host, Know Your Place podcast, The Conversation
Social class continues to influence British people’s opportunities and the way they think about them, even if the boundaries between those classes have shifted.

In the third part of Know Your Place: what happened to class in British politics, a podcast series from The Conversation Documentaries, we explore how class is defined and measured, and how the UK’s changing class identity interacts with identity politics.