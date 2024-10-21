Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanising AI could lead us to dehumanise ourselves

By Raffaele F Ciriello, Senior Lecturer in Business Information Systems, University of Sydney
Angelina Ying Chen, PhD student , University of Sydney
As AI ‘companions’ permeate our most intimate spheres, we risk diminishing our own human essence by falsely attributing human qualities to them.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
