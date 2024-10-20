Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

A year on from the Senate inquiry into concussion, what’s changed and what comes next?

By Annette Greenhow, Assistant Professor, Faculty of Law, Bond University
Stephen Townsend, Research Fellow, UQ School of Human Movement and Nutrition Sciences, The University of Queensland
In September 2023, an Australian Senate committee released a landmark report on concussions and repeated head trauma in contact sports.

The committee made 13 recommendations to improve outcomes for past, present and future players.



The report emphasised shared responsibility and transparency in developing a national approach, with the government to lead nine of the recommendations.

As of October 2024, no official…The Conversation


© The Conversation -

© The Conversation -
