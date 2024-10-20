Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What makes Chinese students so successful by international standards?

By Peter Yongqi Gu, Associate Professor, School of Linguistics and Applied Language Studies, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Stephen Dobson, Professor and Dean of Education and the Arts, CQUniversity Australia
Chinese learners achieve remarkable success levels compared to their Western peers. But it’s not simply based on rote learning and passive education. The reality is more complex – and more creative.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ A tale of unhappy families summons the fierce politics of Louise Erdrich’s The Mighty Red
~ B.C. election tells the tale of two British Columbias divided along ideological fault lines
~ How light helped shape our skin colour, eyes and curly hair
~ It would cost billions, but pay for itself over time. The economic case for air conditioning every Australian school
~ A technical fix to keep kids safe online? Here’s what happened last time Australia tried to make a ‘clean’ internet
~ Do electric cars greatly increase the average mass of cars on the road? Not in Australia
~ Why do some schools still force girls to wear skirts or dresses?
~ What are executive function delays? Research shows they’re similar in ADHD and autism
~ Genome sequencing developed to trace COVID is now protecting babies in intensive care from infectious diseases
~ Jessica Campbell’s NHL coaching gig marks a pivotal turning point for professional hockey
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter