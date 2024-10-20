Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Generative AI can boost innovation – but only when humans are in control

By Camille Grange, Associate Professor, Department of Information Technologies, HEC Montréal
Mickaël Ringeval, Postdoctoral Fellow, Department of Information Technologies, HEC Montréal
Simon Bourdeau, Professor, Département d'analytique, opérations et technologies de l'information, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Théophile Demazure, Assistant Professor in Information Technologies, HEC Montréal
As businesses continue to experiment with AI, it’s essential to strike a balance between leveraging AI’s efficiency while ensuring human judgment remains central to the innovation process.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Jessica Campbell’s NHL coaching gig marks a pivotal turning point for professional hockey
~ More than money: The geopolitics behind Saudi Arabia’s sports strategy
~ In the U.S. presidential election, religious groups are more divided than we think
~ Walk or run in the rain? A physics-based approached to staying dry (or at least drier)
~ Brazilians raise debate on reducing working hours through the ‘VAT movement’
~ Yoruba vs Igbo: how a 1977 football cup caused ethnic tensions to boil over in Nigeria
~ Labor retains office at ACT election; US presidential election remains on a knife’s edge
~ Indonesia’s new president, Prabowo Subianto, finds democracy ‘very tiring’. Are darker days ahead for the country?
~ Photo essay: From royal patronage to modern artisans, Udaipur, India's rich leather legacy
~ Kenya’s female freedom fighters were the silent heroes of the anti-colonial movement - here are some of their stories
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter