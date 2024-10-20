Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Brazilians raise debate on reducing working hours through the ‘VAT movement’

By Fernanda Canofre
The “Life Beyond Work” movement aims to challenge the current labor law, which mandates eight-hour workdays and four hours on Saturdays, totaling 44 hours per week.


