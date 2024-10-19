Tolerance.ca
Kenya’s female freedom fighters were the silent heroes of the anti-colonial movement - here are some of their stories

By Bethany Rebisz, Lecturer in the History of Modern Africa, University of Bristol
Each year in Kenya, familiar faces are feted at the national remembrance of the country’s heroes and heroines. Dedan Kimathi is arguably the most commemorated of figures. As one of the most prominent leaders of the anti-colonial Land and Freedom Army, Mau Mau, he has become a symbol of the bloodshed for independence.

Field Marshal Muthoni Kirima also features. She avoided British capture for 11 years, hiding in the forests of central Kenya, and was the only woman…The Conversation


