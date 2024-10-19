Tolerance.ca
Thailand: Rohingya Found Dead During Escape from Myanmar

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Rohingya refugees heading toward a camp at Teknaf, Bangladesh, September 13, 2017. © 2017 Md. Mehedi Hasan/Pacific Press/Sipa USA via AP Photo (Bangkok) – The Thai government should conduct effective investigations into how a group of Rohingya refugees from Myanmar were found dead and injured on Thai soil on October 17, 2024, Human Rights Watch said today. The Thai authorities should urgently provide protection to survivors and prosecute those responsible for abuses.Monks outside a monastery in a remote area in southern Thailand found the group of Rohingya refugees…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
