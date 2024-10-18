Tolerance.ca
Freedom of expression also under fire in Gaza war, rights expert says

No conflict in recent times has threatened freedom of expression so far beyond its borders as the war in Gaza, an expert appointed by the UN Human Rights Council said on Friday in New York. 


© United Nations -
~ The poetic violence of Han Kang’s Nobel Prize-winning literature – what you should read, watch and do this week
~ My Fair Lady turns 60: a linguist on how the film has held up
~ How your online world could change if big tech companies like Google are forced to break up
~ Liam Payne: journalistic ethics are often ignored when celebrities die
~ Antifungal resistance is not getting nearly as much attention as antibiotic resistance – yet the risks to global health are just as serious
~ If your child is watching TV and playing online games, you should do it with them – here’s why
~ Getting carbon capture right will be hard – but that doesn’t make it optional
~ Palestine: International law obliges Israel to end occupation, says rights panel
~ Zambia: Authorities must immediately release arrested journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo
~ Thailand: Authorities must urgently enforce arrest warrants for Tak Bai suspects
