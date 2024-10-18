Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Climate change and health – what’s the connection?

By Amnesty International
Climate change is increasingly driving violations of the right to life and the right to health. In fact, climate change has been called “the greatest global health threat facing the world in the 21st century”.  How does climate change undermine the right to health?   Extreme weather events, including heatwaves, flooding, droughts, wildfires and tropical cyclones, […] The post Climate change and health – what’s the connection?   appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Palestine: International law obliges Israel to end occupation, says rights panel
~ Zambia: Authorities must immediately release arrested journalist Thomas Allan Zgambo
~ Thailand: Authorities must urgently enforce arrest warrants for Tak Bai suspects
~ What the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could mean for the Middle East – expert Q&A
~ Rivals: the highs and lows of adapting a 1980s ‘bonkbuster’ for a 21st-century TV audience
~ New Chapter in Kremlin’s Harmful 'Traditional Values' Crusade
~ In Azerbaijan, owning and operating drones is no easy feat
~ How not to dethrone an authoritarian leader: The case of Turkey’s Erdoğan
~ Mozambique: Stop shooting at peaceful political rallies amid disputed election results
~ Iran: Young man arrested as a child scheduled to be executed within days
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter