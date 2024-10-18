Tolerance.ca
What the killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar could mean for the Middle East – expert Q&A

By Scott Lucas, Professor of International Politics, Clinton Institute, University College Dublin
Israel has announced it has killed Hamas military leader Yahya Sinwar in Gaza. Sinwar was apparently killed in a chance encounter on October 16 after a tank unit opened fire on a group of Palestinian men running into a building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip. His body was found in the rubble and later identified as the Hamas leader.

It’s an important moment in the conflict between Israel and Hamas. Sinwar’s death follows a campaign of assassination of top Hamas leaders by Israel since the latest round of hostilities began after the Hamas attack on Israel of October…The Conversation


