Rivals: the highs and lows of adapting a 1980s ‘bonkbuster’ for a 21st-century TV audience

By Amy Burge, Associate Professor in Popular Fiction, University of Birmingham
Jodi McAlister, Senior Lecturer in Writing, Literature and Culture, Deakin University
Even those unfamiliar with the genre will no doubt enjoy the adaption of Jilly Cooper’s frothy novel. But how will the TV version approach the less savoury attitudes that were prevalent in the 1980s?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
