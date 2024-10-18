Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

AI, cryptocurrencies and data privacy: Comparing the Trump and Harris records on technology regulation

By Anjana Susarla, Professor of Information Systems, Michigan State University
Big tech and its high-tech products and services play an outsized role in the economy and society. The Trump and Biden-Harris records point to how the next administration might regulate technology.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ New Chapter in Kremlin’s Harmful 'Traditional Values' Crusade
~ In Azerbaijan, owning and operating drones is no easy feat
~ How not to dethrone an authoritarian leader: The case of Turkey’s Erdoğan
~ Mozambique: Stop shooting at peaceful political rallies amid disputed election results
~ Iran: Young man arrested as a child scheduled to be executed within days
~ To make nuclear fusion a reliable energy source one day, scientists will first need to design heat- and radiation-resilient materials
~ Hemingway, after the hurricane
~ What the history of blasphemy laws in the US and the fight for religious freedom can teach us today
~ During the American Revolution, Brits weren’t just facing off against white Protestant Christians − US patriots are diverse and have been since Day 1
~ A brief history of the muses: the Greek goddesses who provided divine inspiration for ancient poets
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter