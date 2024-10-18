Tolerance.ca
To make nuclear fusion a reliable energy source one day, scientists will first need to design heat- and radiation-resilient materials

By Sophie Blondel, Research Assistant Professor of Nuclear Engineering, University of Tennessee
Fusion energy has the potential to be an effective clean energy source, as its reactions generate incredibly large amounts of energy. Fusion reactors aim to reproduce on Earth what happens in the core of the Sun, where very light elements merge and release energy in the process. Engineers can harness this energy to heat water and generate electricity through a steam turbine, but the path to fusion isn’t completely…The Conversation


