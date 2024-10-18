Vaccinating care home residents reduced deaths, but the effect was small – new study
By David Paton, Chair of Industrial Economics, Nottingham University Business School, University of Nottingham
Sourafel Girma, Professor of Industrial Economics, Faculty of Social Sciences, University of Nottingham
Vaccinating older people probably did avert some deaths in 2021, but the effects were small. And even those small effects on mortality seem to have dissipated during the booster programme. That’s the conclusion of our new study, published in the European Economic Review.
COVID-related deaths decreased significantly in most of Europe and the US from the middle of 2021. Although this reduction coincided with the rollout of COVID vaccines,…
© The Conversation
- Friday, October 18, 2024