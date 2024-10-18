Tolerance.ca
Why the Tories may be wasting their time trying to compete with Reform

By Paul Whiteley, Professor, Department of Government, University of Essex
The spectre of the Reform party has been haunting the Tories since the general election. There is a general consensus that Reform split the vote on the right of the ideological spectrum, and this significantly contributed to the Tory defeat.

And now that the more centrist candidate James Cleverly has been eliminated from the leadership contest, the party is heading in a rightward direction. Both of the two finalists, Robert Jenrick and Kemi Badenock are on the right of the party and appear to think the next election will hinge on winning votes back from Reform.

Read complete article

