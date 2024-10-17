Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

China: Free Unjustly Convicted Uyghur Filmmaker

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Uyghur filmmaker Ikram Nurmehmet. © Private (New York) –The Chinese authorities should immediately release the Uyghur filmmaker and director Ikram Nurmehmet, who was sentenced to six and a half years in prison after being convicted on politically motivated charges, Human Rights Watch said today.Xinjiang’s Urumqi Intermediate People’s Court convicted Nurmehmet, 33, in January 2024 for “actively participating in terrorist activities” while he was studying in Turkey between 2010 and 2016, knowledgeable sources told Human Rights Watch. During the trial, Nurmehmet…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
