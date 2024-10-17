Cheap grog, new drunkenness offence and mandatory rehab: why 9 experts think proposed NT alcohol reforms would be a disaster
By Cassandra Wright, Alcohol and other Drugs Program Lead, Menzies School of Health Research
Beau Jayde Cubillo, First Nations Senior Research Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
John Holmes, Professor of Alcohol Policy, Sheffield Alcohol Research Group, University of Sheffield
Mark Mayo, Associate Deputy Director, Indigenous Leadership and Engagement, and senior researcher, Menzies School of Health Research
Mark Robinson, Senior Research Fellow, Institute for Social Science Research, The University of Queensland
Michael Livingston, Associate Professor, National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Nicholas Taylor, Postdoctoral research fellow, National Drug Research Institute, Curtin University
Sarah Clifford, Future Leader Fellow, Menzies School of Health Research
Tim Stockwell, Scientist, Canadian Institute for Substance Use Research and Professor of Psychology, University of Victoria
A group of alcohol policy researchers raises concerns that proposed changes will worsen the very issues the NT government aims to address.
- Thursday, October 17, 2024