Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The B.C. election could decide the future of the province’s species at risk laws

By Courtney W. Mason, Professor and Canada Research Chair, Rural Livelihoods and Sustainable Communities, Thompson Rivers University
Jordyn Maria Bogetti, Research Associate, Department of Environmental Science, Thompson Rivers University
With British Columbians going to the polls this week, a whole host of key issues are on the agenda. Among these issues stands the future of species at risk legislation in B.C. — and perhaps with it Canada as a whole.

Canada, with its vast area, is home to 18 terrestrial and 13 aquatic ecozones and a staggering 140,000 plant and animal species. However, Canada’s abundant biodiversity is under…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ World News in Brief: Famine in Sudan, 400,000 now in Syria from Lebanon, women in the military, olive farmers in Palestine
~ Guatemala: Internacional organizations demand due process guarantees at key hearing for Jose Rubén Zamora’s release
~ Why are some Australian students having to pay to do PE at public schools?
~ Cheap grog, new drunkenness offence and mandatory rehab: why 9 experts think proposed NT alcohol reforms would be a disaster
~ LNP is set for an easy win in Queensland, but its first term may pose a much greater challenge
~ Friday essay: crimes, redemption and rebellion – the truths told in 65,000 years of Australian art are essential for national healing
~ A decade after the US version ended, Australia remakes The Office. It’s not new, but it’s funny
~ Tech can help kids connect with nature and go outdoors – here are tips to make it work
~ ‘The waters become corrupt, the air infected’: here’s how Ancient Greeks and Romans grappled with environmental damage
~ Preventing falls: Google Street View offers a quick way to assess risks for older New Zealanders
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter