Regular exercise could reduce the severity of hangovers – here’s how

By Athalie Redwood-Brown, Senior Lecturer in Performance Analysis of Sport, Nottingham Trent University
Jen Wilson, Senior Exercise and Health Practitioner, Nottingham Trent University
Most of us have been there: a night of fun turns into a morning of regret – complete with a pounding headache, nausea and fatigue.

While there are plenty of supposed hangover “cures” out there – from eating a greasy breakfast to the ill-advised “hair-of-the-dog” – a recent paper suggests that regular exercise may be the key to alleviating these dreadful mornings.

The study, published in…The Conversation


