Forest fires are shifting north and intensifying – here’s what that means for the planet
By Matthew William Jones, NERC Independent Research Fellow in Climate Science, University of East Anglia
Crystal A. Kolden, Assistant Professor and Pyrogeographer, University of Idaho
Stefan H Doerr, Professor of Geography and Director of the Centre for Wildfire Research, Swansea University
Global carbon emissions from forest fires have increased by 60% over the past two decades, with the largest contributions coming from fires in Siberia and western North America.
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 17, 2024