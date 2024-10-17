The UK’s new industrial strategy is welcome, but here’s what is missing
By Phil Tomlinson, Professor of Industrial Strategy, Co-Director Centre for Governance, Regulation and Industrial Strategy (CGR&IS), University of Bath
David Bailey, Professor of Business Economics, University of Birmingham
Michael A. Lewis, Professor of Operations and Supply Management, University of Bath
The UK government’s plan to create a new industrial strategy is a welcome attempt to steer Britain’s economy through the challenges of the 21st century. Amid a backdrop of global economic uncertainty, a clear focus on achieving growth is essential.
The plan is at an early stage. The…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 17, 2024