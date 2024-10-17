Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Grattan on Friday: whatever his policy, Peter Dutton will be a big target on workplace relations

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
The government is looking to reach for workplace issues as a potential lifeline. IR is made for a ferocious Labor scare campaign that the Coalition will find extremely difficult to counter.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
