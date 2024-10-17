Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How images of knives intended to stop youth knife crime may actually be making things worse

By Charlotte Coleman, Deputy Head of the Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Jess Scott-Lewis, PhD Candidate, Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
The more we talk about knife crime, the scarier it can seem, and the more young people feel the need to protect themselves by carrying a weapon.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ The UK’s new industrial strategy is welcome, but here’s what is missing
~ Meet the winners of this year’s Three Minute Thesis competition
~ Victor Ambros on the team effort behind his Nobel-prize winning discovery of microRNA – podcast
~ Grattan on Friday: whatever his policy, Peter Dutton will be a big target on workplace relations
~ MicroRNA − a new Nobel laureate describes the scientific process of discovering these tiny molecules that turn genes on and off
~ Joe Biden in Africa: US president has ignored the continent for his entire term – why he’s visiting Angola
~ Why America is buying up the Premier League – and what it means for the future of football
~ The Apprentice: released so close to the polls, this Trump biopic is inevitably political
~ Dietary restriction or good genes: new study tries to unpick which has a greater impact on lifespan
~ A new generation of telescopes will probe the ‘unknown unknowns’ that could transform our knowledge of the universe
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter