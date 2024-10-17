How images of knives intended to stop youth knife crime may actually be making things worse
By Charlotte Coleman, Deputy Head of the Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
Jess Scott-Lewis, PhD Candidate, Sheffield Institute of Social Sciences, Sheffield Hallam University
The more we talk about knife crime, the scarier it can seem, and the more young people feel the need to protect themselves by carrying a weapon.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Thursday, October 17, 2024