Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A new generation of telescopes will probe the ‘unknown unknowns’ that could transform our knowledge of the universe

By Richard Massey, Professor of extragalactic astrophysics (dark matter and cosmology), Durham University
In recent decades, we’ve learnt huge amounts about the universe and its history. The rapidly developing technology of telescopes – both on Earth and in space – has been a key part of this process, and those that are due to start operating over the next two decades should push the boundaries of our understanding of cosmologyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
