Human Rights Observatory

US Immigration Agency Contract with Spyware Company Poses Risk to Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image An ICE agent monitors hundreds of asylum seekers being processed upon entering the Jacob K. Javits Federal Building on June 6, 2023 in New York City. © 2023 David Dee Delgado/Getty Images United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), a US government agency linked to human rights abuses, has contracted services from the Israeli spyware company Paragon, according to a government contracting website. Wired magazine first reported on the US$2 million contract, which the agency signed with Paragon in September. The contract summary doesn't name…


© Human Rights Watch -
