Human Rights Observatory

100 Days Later, Guinean Opponents Still Disappeared

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A poster created by the opposition coalition, National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (Front National pour la Défense de la Constitution, FNDC) showing Mamadou Billo Bah (L) and Oumar Sylla, known as Foniké Mengué (R). © 2024 National Front for the Defense of the Constitution Oumar Sylla, known as Foniké Mengué, and Mamadou Billo Bah, two members of the Guinean opposition coalition National Front for the Defense of the Constitution (Front National pour la Défense de la Constitution, FNDC), knew they were at risk for their political activism.“If arrest…


© Human Rights Watch -
