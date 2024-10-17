Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Ethiopia: Fighting, Abuses Putting Sudanese Refugees at Risk

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image A Sudanese refugee washes his clothes at Kumer refugee camp, near Maganan, in Ethiopia's Amhara region, on March 1, 2024.  © 2024 MICHELE SPATARI/AFP via Getty Images Recent fighting between Ethiopian government forces and militias in the northwestern Amhara region has put Sudanese refugees at grave risk.For more than a year, unidentified gunmen subjected the refugees to killings, beatings, abductions, and forced labor.The Ethiopian government should take adequate measures to protect the Sudanese refugees, prohibit forced returns, and ensure, with international…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
