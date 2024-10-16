Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COP16: States must reinforce human rights protections in Global Biodiversity Framework

By Amnesty International
Ahead of the COP16 Biodiversity summit, which runs from 21 October to 1 November in Cali, Colombia, Amnesty International’s Secretary General, Agnès Callamard, said:  “At the last meeting of the Convention on Biological Diversity in Montreal in 2022, states agreed the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, a set of ambitious targets to strengthen the protection and […] The post COP16: States must reinforce human rights protections in Global Biodiversity Framework appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Social investment is back – and so are the risks of using data to target disadvantage
~ How the invasive spiny water flea spread across Canada, and what we can do about it
~ Myriad ecstasies: Gillian Anderson explores women’s hidden sexual fantasies
~ Pokies? Lotto? Sports betting? Which forms of problem gambling affect Australians the most?
~ Why do humans have near-equal numbers of male and female babies, unlike many other animals? A new genetic study looks for clues
~ Thailand’s Election to UN Rights Council Raises Expectations
~ Microplastic pollution is everywhere, even in the exhaled breath of dolphins – new research
~ Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
~ Donald Trump’s attack on overseas voters is erroneous and dangerous
~ Canada’s agricultural policies are falling short of health and sustainability goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter