Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social investment is back – and so are the risks of using data to target disadvantage

By Eileen Joy, Professional Teaching Fellow in Social Work, University of Auckland, Waipapa Taumata Rau
Social investment policy involves intervening early to reduce the cost to the state from at-risk groups. But a purely fiscal approach to social welfare ignores the systemic causes of poverty and need.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP16: States must reinforce human rights protections in Global Biodiversity Framework
~ How the invasive spiny water flea spread across Canada, and what we can do about it
~ Myriad ecstasies: Gillian Anderson explores women’s hidden sexual fantasies
~ Pokies? Lotto? Sports betting? Which forms of problem gambling affect Australians the most?
~ Why do humans have near-equal numbers of male and female babies, unlike many other animals? A new genetic study looks for clues
~ Thailand’s Election to UN Rights Council Raises Expectations
~ Microplastic pollution is everywhere, even in the exhaled breath of dolphins – new research
~ Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
~ Donald Trump’s attack on overseas voters is erroneous and dangerous
~ Canada’s agricultural policies are falling short of health and sustainability goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter