Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why do humans have near-equal numbers of male and female babies, unlike many other animals? A new genetic study looks for clues

By Jenny Graves, Distinguished Professor of Genetics and Vice Chancellor's Fellow, La Trobe University
Arthur Georges, Distinguished Professor, Centre for Conservation and Ecology Genetics, University of Canberra
Humans have roughly the same number of male and female babies, but there may be variation between families. A new genetic analysis of huge human populations explores the reasons whyThe Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ COP16: States must reinforce human rights protections in Global Biodiversity Framework
~ Social investment is back – and so are the risks of using data to target disadvantage
~ How the invasive spiny water flea spread across Canada, and what we can do about it
~ Myriad ecstasies: Gillian Anderson explores women’s hidden sexual fantasies
~ Pokies? Lotto? Sports betting? Which forms of problem gambling affect Australians the most?
~ Thailand’s Election to UN Rights Council Raises Expectations
~ Microplastic pollution is everywhere, even in the exhaled breath of dolphins – new research
~ Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
~ Donald Trump’s attack on overseas voters is erroneous and dangerous
~ Canada’s agricultural policies are falling short of health and sustainability goals
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter