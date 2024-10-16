Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Canada’s agricultural policies are falling short of health and sustainability goals

By Kathleen Kevany, Professor, Sustainable Food Systems, Dalhousie University
Howard Nye, Associate Professor of Philosophy, University of Alberta
Mark Kent Mullinix, Director, Institute for Sustainable Food Systems, Kwantlen Polytechnic University
Talan B. Iscan, Professor of Economics, Dalhousie University
Just as calls for health-care reform often focus on improving services, Canadians have the right to expect better outcomes from agricultural policies.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Microplastic pollution is everywhere, even in the exhaled breath of dolphins – new research
~ Aquaculture could harm animal welfare or protect it, depending on what species the farms raise
~ Donald Trump’s attack on overseas voters is erroneous and dangerous
~ Ocean eddy currents funnel extreme heat and cold to the life-filled depths
~ More than 20% of Earth’s plant species are found only on islands – and time is running out to save them
~ ‘Nature markets’ may help preserve biodiversity – but they risk repeating colonial patterns of Indigenous exploitation
~ A new book reveals much of Trump’s success is based on a myth he is a self-made billionaire
~ Why do I have hay fever? I didn’t have it as a child
~ New research shows most space rocks crashing into Earth come from a single source
~ Canada’s medical cannabis system changed but didn’t disappear after recreational legalization
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter