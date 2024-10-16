‘Nature markets’ may help preserve biodiversity – but they risk repeating colonial patterns of Indigenous exploitation
By David Hall, Senior Lecturer in Social Sciences and Public Policy, Auckland University of Technology
Mike Taitoko, Program Director, Toha Network, Indigenous Knowledge
Nathalie Whitaker, Platform Designer, Toha Network, Indigenous Knowledge
Renee Raroa, Establishment Director of East Coast Exchange, Indigenous Knowledge
Tasman Turoa Gillies, Head of Operations, Takiwā, Indigenous Knowledge
Biodiversity credits could unlock new funding for nature restoration. But if this happens without consideration of Indigenous data sovereignty, it could create a new form of colonialism.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 16, 2024