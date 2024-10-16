Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

International Criminal Court Takes Important Step in DR Congo

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Displacement camp shelters destroyed in the impact zone of a 122mm rocket strike on May 3, which killed at least 17 civilians of whom 15 were children, Goma, North Kivu province, DR Congo, May 4, 2024. © 2024 Hugh Kinsella Cunningham On October 14, the International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor, Karim A. A. Khan, announced that his office would step up investigative efforts in the Democratic Republic of Congo, focusing in particular on crimes committed in the North Kivu province since January 2022. This action was prompted by the Congolese government’s request…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
