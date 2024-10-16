Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Award-winning bullfighting documentary likely to anger aficionados and abolitionists alike

By Duncan Wheeler, Professor in Spanish Studies, University of Leeds
Every year the Spanish ministry of culture awards prizes for different artistic disciplines. From next year onwards, the country’s national bullfighting award will be withdrawn. The current Spanish minister of culture, the Barcelona-born Green politician Ernest Urtasun, supports the prohibition of what has long been known as Spain’s “national fiesta”.

At the awards ceremony held at the Reina Sofia Museum last week, the minister


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
