Human Rights Observatory

Assisted dying bill enters parliament – how likely is it to become law?

By Daniel Gover, Senior Lecturer in British Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Labour backbench MP Kim Leadbeater has introduced a bill in the House of Commons that aims to legalise assisted dying in England and Wales.

Leadbeater is not a member of the government, but has been able to introduce the terminally ill adults (end of life) bill after topping this session’s private members’ bill ballot in September.

It’s almost a decade since MPs last voted on assisted dying. Back then, the Conservatives had a majority. Now, the tables have turned and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
