Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why The Rock beats politicians for trust and leadership – and what would-be rulers can learn

By Carl Senior, Reader in Behavioural Sciences, Aston University
Erik P. Bucy, Regents Professor of Strategic Communication, Texas Tech University, Texas Tech University
Nick Lee, Professor of Marketing, Warwick Business School, University of Warwick
Celebrities can have huge influence and reach enormous audiences. That’s why Kamala Harris was happy to recently gain the endorsement of musician Taylor Swift.

Due to their media attention and massive fan bases, some Hollywood stars and musicians can appear more powerful than traditional politicians. And these perceptions of influence may also translate into…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Poland: Plans to suspend the right to seek asylum ‘flagrantly unlawful’
~ What is Temporary Protected Status? A global migration expert explains why the US offers some foreign nationals temporary protection
~ Gangs’stories : A glimpse of hard lives around the world
~ Elite corruption has the power to ignite mass protests in Nigeria – why police corruption doesn’t
~ Mozambique’s 2024 elections: 9 major challenges that will face the next president
~ Nuer people have a sacred connection to birds – it can guide conservation in Ethiopia and South Sudan
~ What causes burnout at work, and how can we prevent it?
~ Award-winning bullfighting documentary likely to anger aficionados and abolitionists alike
~ Three ways the upcoming UN biodiversity summit could make a difference
~ Assisted dying bill enters parliament – how likely is it to become law?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter