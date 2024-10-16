Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

High-potency cannabis use leaves a distinct mark on DNA – new research

By Marta Di Forti, Clinician Scientist MRC Research Fellow, King's College London
Emma Dempster, Senior Lecturer, Clinical and Biomedical Sciences, University of Exeter
Cannabis is one of the most commonly used drugs in the world. Yet there’s still much we don’t know about it and what effects it has on the brain – including why cannabis triggers psychosis in some people who use the drug. But our recent study has just brought us closer to understanding the biological impact of high-potency cannabis use.

Published in the journal Molecular…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
