Pobol y Cwm: BBC’s longest running TV soap celebrates 50 years on air

By Jamie Medhurst, Professor of Film and Media, Aberystwyth University
“We had a special kind of audience in mind: the Welsh who have never read Barn or Y Faner (two popular Welsh-language publications written in a scholarly tone) but live their lives every day in the natural sound of the Welsh language.” That’s how dramatist Gwenlyn Parry described the target audience of the new BBC Wales soap opera, Pobol y Cwm, which was broadcast for the first time 50…The Conversation


