Vive L’impressionnisme! at the Van Gogh Museum: a compelling, eco-conscious celebration of impressionism

By Frances Fowle, Personal Chair of Nineteenth-Century Art, History of Art, University of Edinburgh
Despite its corny title, Vive L’Impressionnisme!, which recently opened at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam, is well worth seeing. Marking the 150th anniversary of the first impressionist exhibition, the show tells the story of how one of the movement’s founders, Claude Monet, and his contemporaries were supported by a few enlightened Dutch collectors and their pictures absorbed into Dutch institutions.

It brings together numerous works that are rarely, if ever, seen together,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
