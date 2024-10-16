Tolerance.ca
Autocratic nations are reaching across borders to silence critics – and so far nothing seems to stop them

By Francesca Lessa, Associate Professor in International Relations of the Americas, UCL
Iranian journalist Pouria Zeraati survived an assassination attempt outside his home in Wimbledon, south London, in late March 2024. Eighteen months earlier, the London-based independent television channel Iran International, for which Zeraati worked, had temporarily relocated to Washington DC over threats that they believe come from the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps.


© The Conversation
