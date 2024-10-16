Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Coastal cities have a hidden vulnerability to storm-surge and tidal flooding − entirely caused by humans

By Philip M. Orton, Research Associate Professor in Ocean Engineering, Stevens Institute of Technology
Stefan Talke, Professor of Water Resources, California Polytechnic State University
Some cities are building huge gates and barriers to counter the flood risk from estuary urbanization. But putting nature to work in a big way might be more effective.The Conversation


