How to be a boss at giving performance reviews
By Kip Holderness, Associate Professor of Forensic and Fraud Examination and Accounting, West Virginia University
Kari Olsen, Associate Professor of Accounting, Utah Valley University
Todd Thornock, Associate Professor of Accountancy, University of Nebraska-Lincoln
When you’re a manager, delivering feedback can feel like walking a tightrope. Whether you’re praising an employee’s accomplishments or addressing a shortfall, how you communicate can have a big impact on how your words are received and acted upon.
As business school professors, we’ve done research into how to make…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, October 16, 2024