Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

France: Discriminatory algorithm used by the social security agency must be stopped

By Amnesty International
The French authorities must immediately stop the use of a discriminatory risk-scoring algorithm used by the French Social Security Agency’s National Family Allowance Fund (CNAF), which is used to detect overpayments and errors regarding benefit payments, Amnesty International said today. On 15 October, Amnesty International and fourteen other coalition partners led by La Quadrature du […] The post France: Discriminatory algorithm used by the social security agency must be stopped  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
